The organizers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed are postponing this year's event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rather than the original plan to take place from July 9 to 12, the group is now "exploring potential alternative dates for late summer or early autumn," according to the event announcement. The decision on a new schedule should come within a few weeks. If you happen to already have tickets, then they would still be valid for the rescheduled festival.

"Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July," The Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate, said in the rescheduling announcement.

Gallery: Goodwood Festival Of Speed: Feature

9 Photos

Bonhams will still hold its planned auction during the Festival of Speed dates. The sale will be "behind closed doors," according to this announcement, but there will be a live stream online to watch.

Goodwood previously announced plans to delay the 78th Members' Meeting that was supposed to happen on March 28 and 29. Replacement dates aren't yet available.

At this time, the organizers still intend to hold the Goodwood Revival from September 11 to 13. Although, the group is constantly reviewing the situation and could change things if the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat at that time.