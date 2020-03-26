The Bonhams auction will take place as originally scheduled.
The organizers of the Goodwood Festival of Speed are postponing this year's event because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Rather than the original plan to take place from July 9 to 12, the group is now "exploring potential alternative dates for late summer or early autumn," according to the event announcement. The decision on a new schedule should come within a few weeks. If you happen to already have tickets, then they would still be valid for the rescheduled festival.
"Over the last few weeks, we have been working together with everyone involved to understand the viability of the Festival of Speed going ahead in July. Due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus threat and not knowing whether the situation will have significantly improved by then, we sadly need to postpone the Festival of Speed in July," The Duke of Richmond, owner of the Goodwood Estate, said in the rescheduling announcement.
Bonhams will still hold its planned auction during the Festival of Speed dates. The sale will be "behind closed doors," according to this announcement, but there will be a live stream online to watch.
Goodwood previously announced plans to delay the 78th Members' Meeting that was supposed to happen on March 28 and 29. Replacement dates aren't yet available.
At this time, the organizers still intend to hold the Goodwood Revival from September 11 to 13. Although, the group is constantly reviewing the situation and could change things if the COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious threat at that time.
Goodwood has confirmed the Festival of Speed in July has been postponed
New dates later this year will be confirmed in the coming weeks
Tickets that have already purchased will remain valid for the new event dates
Plans for the Goodwood Revival will continue to be reviewed, in the hope that the event will be able to go ahead as planned on September 11-13th. A new date for the postponed 78th Members’ Meeting is also being reviewed – to get a motorsport fix in place of this weekend’s postponed meeting, Goodwood Road & Racing will host a live stream this weekend (28th and 29th March) of a selection of our favourite races and demonstrations from the incredible GRRC archive.
The live stream will begin at 10am and run until 6pm GMT on Saturday, and continuing through the same hours on Sunday, just as we would have done for a normal Members’ Meeting. Sunday, however, will of course be BST, so don't forget to change your clocks.
