This 1995 Toyota Toyoace-based fire truck from Japan is now on its way to Tacoma, Washington, after recently going up for auction. It's not clear what the new owner intends to do with the firefighting rig, but the vehicle should be an impressive sight on the road.

This one has an odd combination of a gasoline engine and two-wheel drive, whereas a diesel powerplant and four-wheel drive is a far more popular layout for these vehicles. It uses a five-speed manual. With just 7,342 miles (11,815 kilometers) on the odometer, there should be plenty of life left in this Toyota fire truck.

Gallery: Toyota ToyoAce Fire Truck USA Import

7 Photos

The vehicle's overall condition looks good. There are some scratches on the body and residue from the decals from the fire department. However, these are signs of actual use, so they're blemishes some people would want to see. Some of the firefighting equipment is also absent, most notably the water pump that's a major element in battling a blaze.

The rear area includes two jump seats and a fairly large standing area. Without the ability to fight fires, this truck would be great for parades now. Put a few people with baskets of candy in the back, and throw the sweets into the crowd.

Save Thousands On A New Toyota Sienna MSRP $ 32,435 MSRP $ 32,435 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The interior has a fairly standard layout, but there's not much legroom in the cabin. The switches for the radio and lights no longer appear to work, but all of the equipment is there. It's possible that the issue is as simple as the necessary fuses not being in place.