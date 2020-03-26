With Chevrolet finally kicking off customer deliveries of the mid-engined Corvette, this has opened the floodgates to YouTube videos from owners doing various things to their cars. In just a matter of days, we’ve seen a C8 on Vossen wheels, Hennessey’s twin-turbo conversion, and one example with a MagnaFlow exhaust. Time has come to check out one of the first body wraps for America’s long-awaited sports car, and if you’re here just for the timelapse part of the video, jump to the 11:16 mark.

Just days after taking delivery of his 2020 Corvette Stingray, YouTuber 650ib headed over to Rehab Detailing in Beachwood, Ohio to give his prized possession a new look. The car came from the Bowling Green factory in Kentucky with an Arctic White paint and the racing stripes, but the owner quickly decided to drastically change the C8’s appearance. The OEM shade has been covered by a custom Iced Red Titanium satin wrap bought from U.K.-based Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF). As for the vinyl stripes, they’re now gone. If you’re wondering about the costs, one yard (0.9 meters) of that wrap is around $70.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 with custom body wrap

17 Photos

To spice things up a bit, the Corvette wears “rainbow metallic” Morpheus Black accents here and there to lend the ‘Vette a striking two-tone look. It’s contrasted by the yellow brake calipers matched with the name of the owner’s YouTube account plastered in various areas. While some of you will criticize Rehab Detailing for not wrapping the door jams, they commented on the video saying it would be done later, explaining they simply didn’t have the time to do it then. There’s no word right now about doing the same for the side sills, though.

While the new look is or isn’t an improvement over the OEM look depending on your preferences, we can’t help but wonder why the owner simply didn’t order the car with a Torch Red paint and the accent stripes. To each his own, I guess.