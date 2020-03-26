With the new Evoque last year, Land Rover took new steps towards replacing conventional combustion engines with more efficient electrified powertrains. The British company’s four-cylinder mild-hybrids could very soon be joined by six-cylinder diesel mild-hybrids if we are to believe a new report from Autocar. The new units will benefit from an integrated starter-generator, which should boost efficiency slightly and provide smooth stop-start driving.

The online publication claims Land Rover will effectively replace the aging 4.4-liter V8 Ford-sourced diesel of the range-topping Range Rover Sport trims with a new electrified 3.0-liter turbodiesel. Quoting data from auto parts suppliers, Autocar reports that the powertrain with internal designation D350 will deliver 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque, which will give the luxury SUV a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 6.5 seconds.

A less powerful version of the six-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel will also be offered, generating a peak output of 300 hp (224 kW). Badged D300, it will be offered for the HSE, HSE Dynamic, and Autobiography Dynamic trim levels of the RR Sport, as well as on the more affordable versions of the bigger Range Rover. The latter will also get the more powerful D350 for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 7.1 seconds.

According to Autocar, Jaguar could also get a version of the new electrified diesel, which could find its place under the hood of the refreshed XF and F-Pace. Meanwhile, chances of seeing a new V8 diesel from Jaguar Land Rover seem very slim at the moment considering the limited efficiency of the large compression ignition motor compared to the new mild-hybrid six-cylinder units.