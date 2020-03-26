March is often a special time of year for Porsche and its countless fans around the world. Though this year’s Geneva Motor Show was canceled, the event has seen more than a few notable Porsche debuts, not the least of which being the 918 Spyder Concept that appeared 10 years ago. Move back 25 years and you’ll find attention was on the then-new 993-series 911 Turbo, the last of the boosted air-cooled machines from Stuttgart. You probably see where we’re going with this.

The birthdays for these two iconic production cars falls in March, but a third machine also shares the spotlight here. 60 years ago, the 718 RS 60 race car arrived on the scene and would ultimately claim several victories that year. As such, with three iconic Porsche vehicles celebrating aluminum, silver, and diamond anniversaries at the same time, a bit of party was in store.

Gallery: Porsche Models Birthday Party

11 Photos

The short-but-sweet video from Porsche at the top of the article highlights some of the pomp and circumstance that took place for the occasion. The Porsche museum stepped up to create a special photoshoot with the 918, 718 RS 60, and different examples of the 993. We don’t have photos from Porsche yet on this special event, and given the current state of things around the world, we may not see them for a while yet. At least we have this behind-the-scenes video, which suggests the photos will definitely be worth the wait.

Of course, we can’t talk about this March 2020 anniversary without foreshadowing Porsche’s big anniversary party in 2030. Yes, it's true this year's Geneva Motor Show was canceled, but we still were introduced to the new 911 Turbo S earlier this month. That means another iconic model joins the March celebration, and it’s the most powerful production Porsche ever. In other words, don't be surprised to see another anniversary celebration in 10 years.