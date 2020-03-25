If you’re keen to order a new Ford Mustang Mach-E, unofficial word is that order banks are still slated to open in the spring. Back in December, we got word of the Mach-E’s general timeline-to-delivery through Macheforum.com. Now, a different online electric Mustang group – macheclub.com – claims to have information from a Ford dealership that pegs the first day for orders on May 11.

A forum member with the username St00k posted several screenshots of what’s allegedly a prototype ordering system that dealers will use. The screenshots also describe the process, which starts with Ford sending email notifications directly to customers. The emails are said to go out mid-May, with instructions to submit vehicle orders through a link in the email. From there, dealers monitor the order bank and approve submitted orders, which officially enters them into Ford’s system.

Curiously, the screenshots aren’t entirely clear if Ford will be sending these emails out to just reservation holders, or anyone who expressed interest in a Mach-E. The final screenshot at the forum talks about dealer training for “reservation conversion” so presumably these message will at least go out to reservation holders, if not others. For that matter, the screenshots don’t mention May 11 as opening day for orders – that info is part of the post from macheclub.

This is unofficial, so take it all with a grain of salt. That holds especially true in light of the current Coronavirus situation, which has effectively shut down the entire U.S. auto industry. All Ford manufacturing facilities are closed in North America until at least the end of March, at which point the automaker will evaluate reopening on a case-by-case basis. Ford’s offices are also shut down, with white-collar employees working from home as best as possible.

Manufacturing delays may not affect order banks, but reduced capability on the technical side for implementing ordering software – not to mention the closure of dealerships – could certainly push back this time frame.