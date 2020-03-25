That date is certainly in question, for obvious reasons.

If you’re keen to order a new Ford Mustang Mach-E, unofficial word is that order banks are still slated to open in the spring. Back in December, we got word of the Mach-E’s general timeline-to-delivery through Macheforum.com. Now, a different online electric Mustang group – macheclub.com – claims to have information from a Ford dealership that pegs the first day for orders on May 11.

A forum member with the username St00k posted several screenshots of what’s allegedly a prototype ordering system that dealers will use. The screenshots also describe the process, which starts with Ford sending email notifications directly to customers. The emails are said to go out mid-May, with instructions to submit vehicle orders through a link in the email. From there, dealers monitor the order bank and approve submitted orders, which officially enters them into Ford’s system.

Mustang Mach-E Order Bank Screenshot

Curiously, the screenshots aren’t entirely clear if Ford will be sending these emails out to just reservation holders, or anyone who expressed interest in a Mach-E. The final screenshot at the forum talks about dealer training for “reservation conversion” so presumably these message will at least go out to reservation holders, if not others. For that matter, the screenshots don’t mention May 11 as opening day for orders – that info is part of the post from macheclub.

Mustang Crossing Over:

ford mustang mach e deliveries plan Ford Mustang Mach-E Will Arrive In U.S., Europe At Same Time
ford mustang mach e snow Watch A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Drift Through The Snow
ford mustang mach e reservations ordering Ford Talks Mustang Mach-E Reservations, What Buyers Are Ordering
mustang mach e delivery timeline Ford Mustang Mach-E Order And Delivery Timeline Revealed

This is unofficial, so take it all with a grain of salt. That holds especially true in light of the current Coronavirus situation, which has effectively shut down the entire U.S. auto industry. All Ford manufacturing facilities are closed in North America until at least the end of March, at which point the automaker will evaluate reopening on a case-by-case basis. Ford’s offices are also shut down, with white-collar employees working from home as best as possible.

Manufacturing delays may not affect order banks, but reduced capability on the technical side for implementing ordering software – not to mention the closure of dealerships – could certainly push back this time frame.

Source: Macheclub.com

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image
95 Photos
2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image 2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image 2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image 2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image 2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image 2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image 2021 Mustang Mach-E Live Image

Ford Mustang

Ford Mustang
Explore

More photos

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E in the Snow
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E in the Snow
Ford Mustang Mach-E debuts in Europe
Ford Mustang Mach-E debuts in Europe
Ford Mustang Mach-E Frunk Demo
Ford Mustang Mach-E Frunk Demo
Ford Mustang Mach-E Spy Shots
Ford Mustang Mach-E Spy Shots
10 Notable Debuts From 2019
10 Notable Debuts From 2019
Mustang Mach-E Truck Fan Renderings
Mustang Mach-E Truck Fan Renderings