It’s the electric Porsche pickup rendering we never knew we needed.
Electric trucks will be the next big thing. The Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer, Lordstown Motors Endurance, and of course, the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck, all indicate that battery-powered pickups will be big sellers for brands in the near future. So, why shouldn't Porsche join the fray?
The Porsche Traykan is a Taycan-inspired electric truck imagined by graphic artist Adel Bouras. The project, first uncovered by MotorTrend, previews a future electric pickup for a brand that, well, has never built a true production pickup truck in its 90-year history.
Obvious nods like the quad-beam LED headlights, the svelte front fascia, and the slim taillight fixtures connect the Traykan concept to its production Taycan sibling, albeit loosely. The truck even shares a lot in common visually with the brand's large crossover, the Cayenne; Bouras rendered the two vehicles side-by-side. But the rest of the Traykan's styling is unique.
A single piece of glass creates the windshield and roof. There's a blade-like styling element that connects the smooth features of the front cabin to the more-angular bed, the wheel wells get a rugged plastic treatment, and if you look at the wheels themselves, they're not like anything Porsche currently offers in its lineup. The two-tone black-and-yellow finish, though, is extremely cool.
Unfortunately, Porsche will probably never build an electric pickup like this. We already know that the Taycan Cross Turismo – a high-riding wagon, of sorts – is coming next year, but that's about as wild as we expect Porsche to go with its electric products. That said, we like the idea of a pickup powered by Porsche, farfetched as it may be.