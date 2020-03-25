Lamborghini Squadra Corse has released a new, 17-second teaser video for the racing division's upcoming, track-only machine. While the original clip offers a chance to hear it's 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, this one focuses on the vehicle's aggressive bodywork by putting the coupe on the track.

Lamborghini isn't releasing many details about this vehicle yet, including disclosing the name. The model produces 830 horsepower (619 kW). The body features a roof-mounted intake, and there's a huge rear wing on the rear deck. At the other end, there are dual inlets in the hood. The model's full debut happens this summer.

The few images in this teaser mostly are closeups of the vehicle's aerodynamic elements. The hood has a heavily sculpted shape with lots of creases. There's also evidence of massive rear fenders. A complicated layout at the rear includes a big diffuser with two exhaust outlets above it. The shot from the back offers a glimpse of the massive wing and the way that the uprights mount to the chassis.

Squadra Corse is clear that this is a limited-edition model but doesn't specify exact production numbers. A rumor suggests the figure could be as low as 40 examples.

If you are looking for an extreme Lamborghini for the road, then there are indications that the company is working on a Huracan Super Trofeo Omologato (or STO for short). It would also have a roof-mounted intake and big wing. The idea is to offer a road-legal version of the Huracan Super Trofeo race car. The model would allegedly retain the Huracan Evo’s 640-horsepower 5.2-liter V10 naturally aspirated engine but drop about 330 pounds (150 kilograms) off the scales.