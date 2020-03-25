Having more power means nothing if you can't get it to the road. As a case in point, watch as a Cadillac CTS-V races a Chevrolet Corvette C8 that's just three days fresh from delivery.

By looking at their raw specs, you might expect the CTS-V to dominate these challenges because of its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) and 630 pound-feet (855 Newton-meters) of torque, while using an eight-speed gearbox. In comparison, the Corvette's 6.2-liter V8 is naturally aspirated and offers 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). It has an eight-speed automatic, too.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette C8 Drag Races Cadillac CTS-V

6 Photos

To add another challenge, these guys are racing on a fairly dirty closed track. There's construction happening nearby that leaves a fine layer of grit across the surface. This makes getting a good grip even more difficult.

The first race is from a roll, and the Caddy's gearbox holds onto second gear, so the Corvette leads ahead for an easy victory. Next, the 'Vette takes victory from a standing start because the CTS-V can't help spinning the tires.

Watch Some More C8 Corvette Drag Races ⠀ Watch Corvette C8 Drag Race Shelby GT500 and Supra

During a second race from a roll, the Caddilac is finally able to make use of its extra power and beats the Corvette. It repeats the performance another time, too. However, the CTS-V still loses to the 'Vette in a rematch from a standing start.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It's impressive to see how well the C8 can put down power, particularly against a vehicle with such a distinct horsepower advantage. The reason for this is at least in part because of the model's new, mid-engined layout that improves the weight distribution.