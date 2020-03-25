These battle-tested machines would add some history to your garage.
We live in weird times, but RM Sotheby's Elkhart Collection auction on May 1st and 2nd offers a bright spot buying some automotive oddities. While it includes modern supercars from Ferrari and McLaren, there are also several Messerschmitt cars, a variety of obscure British machines, and a Subaru 360 wearing the livery of the New Zealand Ministry of Transport.
If your interests run towards military vehicles, then the auction offers the opportunity to build quite a vibrant collection in one place. Check out the slides to see what you could get.