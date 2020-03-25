3 / 8

The M422A1 has the nickname Mighty-Mite because of its small size but capable ability. These tiny SUVs came from the U.S. military's requirement for a Jeep-like vehicle that the force could easily parachute or airlift into place. To reduce weight, they featured an aluminum body, and power came from an AMC-sourced V4 engine.

This A1 variant has a larger 71-inch wheelbase, which is 6 inches more than the standard M422. This increases weight by 80 pounds to 1,780 pounds but provides a little more room.