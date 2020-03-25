The M340i is the temporary range topper in the BMW 3 Series lineup until the arrival of the full-fat M3 later this year. It’s got a lot going for it even before playing with the configurator, but this one has a lot of the boxes ticked, including a paint-to-sample Individual paint made famous by Audi’s RS models. The sports sedan has been configured with a Nardo Gray shade nicely complemented by a series of carbon fiber bits and M Performance goodies.

YouTuber Joe Achilles had the chance to record a walkaround video with the M340i xDrive and he was joined on camera by a sales representative from Berry Heathrow BMW & Mini dealer in London who certainly knew what he was talking about. The sales rep actually configured the car and initially sold it to a customer who decided to bail out at the last minute, but he had no problems in finding a new owner. It cost about £60,000 (nearly $72,000 at current exchange rates), with the paint alone priced at around £4,500 ($5,400).

Gallery: 2020 BMW M340i xDrive with Nardo Gray paint

18 Photos

The BMW Individual shade adds about 6 to 8 weeks on top of the build time, meaning U.K. buyers could wait up to six months to get the M340i with a bespoke color like this. As the sales representative explains, the paint is not available on 1 Series and 2 Series models since the factories are not set up to accommodate this custom paint-to-sample hue, and it’s the same story with the “X” SUVs built in Spartanburg.

There’s more to this M340i xDrive than its pricey paint as the performance sedan has also been equipped with an assortment of M Performance bits, including beefier front brakes and a carbon fiber finish for the trunk lid spoiler and diffuser. The interior contrasts the body’s finish with a Merino red leather upholstery and boasts a fancy aluminum trim on the dashboard.

While the M340i is a sedan-only affair in the United States, BMW offers the car as a wagon in Europe where it’s sold alongside a diesel-fueled M340d. It is available both body styles with a torquey engine ideal for carrying lots of luggage during extended trips.