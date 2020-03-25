Taking after an old rumor of a girl who dumped her boyfriend’s truck in a river some two decades ago, the scuba team behind the Adventures with Purpose channel on YouTube decided to investigate further. What they eventually found was simply amazing.

As our colleagues from Motorious report, the team went to search for the truck dumped into the river, located in the Portland, Oregon area, many years ago. After a few hours, they stumbled upon a red Mazda RX-7 and managed to get it out of the river’s muddy waters.

At first glance, it looked catastrophic as it was upside down and the roof was seriously damaged. However, we don’t think it’s that bad and someone may actually be able to restore the car with the proper knowledge and resources.

Gallery: Mazda RX-7 found in a river

6 Photos

This is the only car that the video details but the team also discovered six more machines. Among them is a 1973 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback, as well as a Chevrolet Luv pickup which could actually be the alleged cheater’s truck. Who knows.

The clip provides a very blurry look at the rest of the vehicles from underwater. There also seem to be two more Chevy trucks, one of which is most likely missing its cabin's roof. Again, it’s very, very difficult (actually - impossible) to recognize the actual vehicles. If you do recognize them, however, make sure to drop a message in the comments section below.

As we already mentioned, the video only shows the RX-7 outside the water. We are really curious to find out more about the condition of the Mustang Mach 1 Fastback and hopefully another video showing it is coming soon.