What do you think of the new generation of the 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI? Rendering artist The Sketch Monkey isn't a fan. Most of his complaints center on the front of the hot hatch, which he finds too busy in comparison to previous GTIs. He takes the opportunity to fix things by giving the hot hatch some styling inspiration from the fourth-generation Golf R32.

The most obvious change in this rendering is getting rid of the checkered-flag-style lights in the lower fascia. Instead, there are LED strips that follow the outer edges of the inlets. The bracket- shaped trim pieces around the intakes are also gone because The Sketch Monkey believes they aren't the right fit for the vehicle's overall appearance.

The grille and headlights also don't fit the new GTI, this artist believes. He thinks that they sit at an awkward angle between the sloping hood and upright bumper. To solve this perceived styling issue, The Sketch Monkey tilts the lamps upward, so that they incorporate into the front more like the R32.

Two less obvious changes are farther back. This rendering wears the multi-spoke wheels from the R32. At the very back, the lower portion of the hatchback is flatter, which gives the vehicle a more traditional look.

In Europe, the new GTI has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 241 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can select between a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Pricing and availability details for the new GTI aren't yet available, particularly for the United States. For the first time, the standard Golf might not be available in the U.S., possibly leaving only the GTI and Golf R for American customers.