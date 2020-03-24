As of this article on March 24, 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States is being felt hardest in New York. 21,689 cases are confirmed in the state per the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which accounts for nearly half of all cases currently reported in the United States. With New York essentially closed down, you can imagine how empty New York City is right now. Thanks to this video from ShiftingLanes, we don’t have to imagine.

First thing’s first. The video says the occupants never get out of the car, so social distancing and quarantine practices are apparently upheld. It’s not as if the streets are teeming with people or traffic, however – this clip takes us on a tour of the city’s famous areas and while there are some signs of life, the bustling city is eerily empty. We’re not talking Will Smith in I Am Legend empty, but anyone who’s been to the Big Apple will surely be shocked at the complete lack of activity in all areas.

The drive starts out approaching Times Square, which sees just a few cars and nobody on the street. This is arguably the busiest place in the city, with cars and crowds present even during nighttime hours, never mind this silent drive in the middle of the day. It’s the same story at other places such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lower Manhattan at One World Trade Center, Central Park, Fifth Avenue, and the Lincoln Tunnel, which is usually jam-packed with traffic through the day.

On this drive the tunnel was empty, and frankly, we can’t fault the driver for downshifting and giving us all a bit of Hyundai Veloster N love. How often can you do such a pull in the Lincoln Tunnel?

It’s certainly an interesting look at New York City, but we’re acutely aware of the tragedy currently taking place in the city and in locations around the world due to Coronavirus. Heed warnings for quarantine and travel, and stay safe out there.