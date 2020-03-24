A new employee at Lamborghini is having a very bad start to the job because the person's screwup is forcing a recall for 26 units of the 2020 Aventador SVJ Coupe and Aventador SVJ Roadster in the United States. The issue could make it impossible to open the doors from the inside. As the company describes the issue in its statement to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: "During the assembly a non properly trained new operator may have not correctly engaged the bowden cable pin inside the internal door handles."

The internal door handle can fail with no prior warning. Not being able to leave the supercars puts occupants in potential danger in there's an emergency. The issue doesn't affect operating the outer handles because they use different components, so it's still possible to get into the supercars.

Lamborghini discovered the issue during end-on-line quality controls. An internal investigation showed indicated the cause of the problem, and Lambo found the flaw that existed in vehicles with manufacturing dates between December 2019 and January 2020. The company has now revised the assembly process and presumably spoken with the new employee.

Lamborghini will contact potentially affected owners soon, and dealers will replace the whole internal door handle. The company will begin making the repairs around May 1, according to the statement to NHTSA.

Lamborghini intends to build 900 units of the Aventador SVJ coupe and 800 units of the Roadster. Both of them use a V12 engine making 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque. They feature the ALA 2.0 active aerodynamic system that direct airflow to adjust downforce and side-to-side forces when cornering.