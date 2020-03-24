Approximately a month ago, we shared a video showing what could very well be the first filmed dyno test of a Bugatti Veyron. The supercar generated epic numbers - 897 horsepower (669 kilowatts) and 909 pound-feet (1,232 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels, which roughly translates into about 1,076 hp (802 kW) and 1,091 lb-ft (1,479 Nm) at the crank. Apparently, the owner of the vehicle was not satisfied with the output and decided that the 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged, W16 cylinder engine needs a new exhaust system.

He asked the folks over at Ryft to design, engineer, and produce a custom titanium exhaust for his car and the result can be seen in the video at the top of this page. The new pipes weigh just 9 pounds (4 kilograms) versus at least 42 lbs (19 kg) for the factory system. The team expects a power increase of up between 10 and 15 percent but the modified Veyron hasn’t been properly dynoed with the new exhausts yet.

The video also details the Veyron’s stock exhaust gases filtration system which includes no less than six catalytic converters - one for each turbocharger and two additional and larger ones. The owner of the car says Ryft’s new exhaust system is keeping all the catalytic converters in place, which basically means this Veyron should still be absolutely road-legal. We’re not trying to give ideas here but it’ll be interesting to hear the W16 engine with straight pipes…

The latest video from the Royalty Exotic Cars channel (see below text) actually shows the Veyron with the custom exhaust system on the dyno. Unfortunately, the attempts to measure the supercar’s uprated output were all unsuccessful.