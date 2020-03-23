Detroit automakers are starting to take an active role in combating COVID-19, better known as Coronavirus. A report from The New York Times says General Motors is accelerating a plan to build new ventilators for hospitals, working with medical equipment manufacturer Ventec to make that happen. The effort is apparently being dubbed Project V by folks working on the initiative, and when it’s up and running, the plan is to build 200,000 ventilators.

The collaboration could utilize GM’s electronics manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana for the project. According to the report, GM already has 95 percent of the components needed to manufacture the ventilators. It’s unclear how long it will be before manufacturing can begin, however. The report lists a date of April 6 for the first parts to be delivered by suppliers, and additional components are still required before production can commence.

In a statement to Motor1.com, a GM spokesperson confirmed the collaboration to produce ventilators.

Ventec Life Systems and General Motors have been working around the clock to implement plans to build more critical care ventilators. With GM’s support, Ventec is now planning exponentially higher ventilator production as fast as possible. This partnership combines Ventec Life Systems' life-saving technology and General Motors' manufacturing expertise to respond to the urgent and growing need for more ventilators. As part of those efforts, GM is exploring the feasibility to build ventilators for Ventec at a GM facility in Kokomo, Indiana. Both companies have been proactively working together to arm medical professionals on the front lines with the tools they need to respond to this pandemic and save lives. Additional updates will be provided as they are available.

According to the March 23 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 33,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States with 400 deaths. 32,416 cases are still under investigation.