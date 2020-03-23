Deliveries of the Tesla Model Y are now underway, and Brooks from Drag Times has his. Fresh from taking ownership, the first thing for him to do is find out how fast the new EV is. The answer turns out to be fairly impressive.

According to the Vbox telemetry, the Model Y Performance goes from a stop to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) with a one-foot rollout in 3.426 seconds. The Dragy app shows it at 3.79 seconds. For the quarter-mile, Vbox indicates the distance requires 11.912 seconds at a speed of 116 mph (187 kph). Dragy puts the same figure at 11.96 seconds.

In terms of speeds you should only hit on the track, Dragy indicates the Model Y can go from 60 mph to 130 mph (96 kph to 209 kph) in 13.11 seconds. Covering the half-mile takes 19.07 seconds, and the crossover is doing 135.41 mph (217.92 kph)

Gallery: Tesla Model Y Performance Test

11 Photos

Brooks thinks that Tesla is holding back the Model Y's performance because it doesn't have the initial jolt of acceleration when flooring the pedal like on the Model 3. He expects a future software update to unlock improved acceleration.

Even without an update like this, it's hard to be too upset with being able to reach 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. That's a speed someone could only get from a supercar not too long ago, but the performance, in this case, is in a five-passenger crossover.

Depending on the specification, the Model Y is capable of up to 322 miles (518 kilometers) combined. The Model 3 Performance with 20-inch wheels drops that figure to 299 miles (481 kilometers).