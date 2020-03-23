I’ve yet to see a BMW 8 Series on the road. You’re likely in the same boat as sales for the top-tier BMW are low, as one would expect, but there are also several examples sitting on dealership lots, too. A new report from Automotive News highlights the struggles BMW dealers are facing in trying to sell the expensive model, which comes in coupe, convertible, and four-door Gran Coupe flavors.

According to information shared with the publication, there were more than 2,000 unsold 8 Series vehicles as of earlier this month. That includes both models on dealer lots, and models already on their way to retailers. Of those, more than 700 – nearly a third – were classified as “Priority 5,” which are vehicles a dealer doesn’t want and hopes to offload to another one.

One reason for the sluggish sales, according to dealers, is the lack of marketing support from the automaker. That’s not surprising. The 8 Series coupe debuted just a few months before the X7 SUV, which remains an essential model for the German automaker – more important than the niche 8 Series. Dealers also point to the 8 Series’ numerous available configurations as another reason why some models aren’t selling. The 8 Series first debuted as a coupe before the convertible version arrived a few months later. A year after that, BMW unveiled the 8 Series Gran Coupe.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M8 Gran Coupe / Competition

114 Photos

Automotive News also reported that BMW was planning to launch a marketing campaign for the 8 Series later this year. However, those plans have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that’s bringing much of the world, including the automotive industry, to a halt. It’s not a high-volume seller like the X7, which further limits its appeal to customers.

The BMW 8 Series is a niche vehicle with limited appeal, especially in a market where consumers continue to flock to larger vehicles. With a starting price of $87,900, it’s easy to get the 8 Series’ price to six figures, making it a pricy investment for potential buyers.