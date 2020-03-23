Nearly three years after its original debut, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is still one of the meanest performance crossovers someone can buy. In this video from South Africa's Cars.co.za, there's a chance to see how the SUV stacks against the more recently introduced BMW X4 M. To make things fair, there are two races, and the drivers switch vehicles after the first one.

On paper, the Jeep crushes the BMW. The Trackhawk's 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 produces 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts), although it has 700 hp (522 kW) in the South African market, and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic. The automaker's official figures indicate the SUV can hit 60 miles per hour (98 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds and run the quarter-mile in 11.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).

Gallery: Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk BMW X4 M Drag Race

17 Photos

The BMW is specifically the X4 M Competition with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six making 503 hp (375 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm). It also uses an eight-speed automatic. The company says that the crossover can reach 60 mph in approximately four seconds and has a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph).

The first race goes as expected with the Trackhawk taking an early lead. However, the X4 M appears to be catching up near the end of the quarter-mile. The Jeep does the run in 11.89 seconds, versus 12.14 seconds for the BMW.

Save Thousands On A New Jeep Grand Cherokee MSRP $ 33,690 MSRP $ 33,690 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

After switching drivers, there's a surprising turn of events in the second race. The X4 M narrowly wins. According to the data, the Trackhawk does another 11.89-second run. However, the BMW covers the distance in 11.85 seconds.