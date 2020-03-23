Honda revealed a massively updated Insight hybrid two years ago at the 2018 New York Auto Show. It ushered in a new design for Honda’s hybrid, borrowing a lot from the larger Honda Accord and smaller Honda Civic – the two models it sits between in Honda’s lineup. For the 2021 model year, Honda is shuffling some things around with the Insight, adding new safety features as standard equipment for the higher trims. The updated 2021 Honda Insight begins arriving at dealerships tomorrow.

The new safety tech – blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic alert – are added to the Honda Insight EX and Touring trims. The 8-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay remains. The Touring trim receives leather seating surfaces, an 8-way power driver’s seat, navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.

The 2021 Honda Insight will be available in three trims – LX, EX, and Touring. All Insights come standard with LED headlights, Honda Sensing – the automaker’s suite of safety technologies, and push-button start. The Honda Insight also earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Top Safety Pick+ rating for 2020.

The added safety tech to the Insight’s two top trims does come with a price increase. Both are $500 more expensive than the outgoing 2020 model. The entry-level Insight LX is unchanged in price, starting at the same $23,885 (including the $995 destination charge). The EX starts at $25,765, while the Touring has a starting price of $29,795.

The Insight’s 1.5-liter gas engine, which pairs with an electric propulsion motor and lithium-ion battery pack, produces the same 151 horsepower (112 kilowatts) and 197 pound-feet (267 Newton-meters) of torque as it did before. The setup allows the hybrid to return up to 55 miles per gallon in the city. Also new for 2021 is the Radian Red Metallic exterior color; however, those are all the changes to the Insight.