THE ONLY AFTERMARKET SMART FLASH NOW AVAILABLE FOR THE MK4 FORD FOCUS ST

Significant enhancement made to Power & torque for the Mk4 Ford Focus ST

m330 upgrade increases power by 50 PS and torque by 95 Nm over stock calibrations

Industry-leading SMARTflash app has been hugely successful since its launch with the m225 Mk8 Ford Fiesta ST package

The full m330 upgrade package is priced at £599.00 inc. VAT

For more information, please visit mountunestore.com

20th March, Brentwood. Owners of the Mk4 Ford Focus ST can once again join the mountune family thanks to the release of its latest upgrade – the m330 package. Extracting even more out of the award-winning Focus ST, the m330 package builds on the success of the m225 and m235 Mk 8 Fiesta ST SMARTflash technology. Through the use of the market leading technology, mountune has been able to deliver significant upgrades in usability and performance whilst guaranteeing an OEM+ feel.



All power upgrades developed by mountune undergo a rigorous testing and development process, akin to that of an OEM and the m330 package is no different. Once again, its dedicated team of tuning professionals have delivered a package that stretches the boundaries of the Mk4 Focus ST, putting the driver firmly in control.

Both power and torque have been taken to a new level with the m330 package – equating to an increase of 50 PS to the peak power output & an increase of 95 Nm of torque. mountune’s vastly experienced engineering team have worked hard to develop a sophisticated calibration that is not solely restricted to increases in performance. Using the same technology as the m235 Mk8 Fiesta ST kit, the m330 package incorporates no-lift shift optimisation, making smooth and precise lift-less gear changes easy, as well as enhanced exhaust overrun to create an optimum driving experience.

“We’re delighted to finally launch the m330 package, enhancing power and performance to what is an already great car,” explains Alec Pell-Johnson, Director of mountune performance. “Both the m225 and m235 kits have been hugely successful since they launched, with customers loving how easy it is to change the calibration of their car direct from their smartphone. SMARTflash is the future of calibration upgrades and we are looking forward to seeing how our customers receive our latest upgrade for the Mk4 Focus ST.”

Customers can take advantage of mountune’s market leading mTune SMARTflash app, allowing them to install the latest calibration from the comfort of their home. Using nothing else but the mTune SMARTflash app on their smartphone and the supplied Bluetooth OBD interface, Focus ST owners can completely change their much-loved vehicle.

The intuitive SMARTflash system has been designed to make a selection between different calibrations simple and fast, giving users the freedom to change the vehicle to suit their needs and moods. The new app also enables mountune customers to effortlessly update their vehicle with the latest calibrations directly from mountune and includes a convenient VIN and calibration ID reader.

Three distinct calibrations are included with the m330 upgrade, providing users with a range of practical options. The m330 Performance calibration delivers the previously mentioned power and torque increases alongside a more aggressive launch control strategy and enhanced audible exhaust output in Sport/Track modes. The other two calibrations are Stock Performance, which returns the vehicle to its standard configuration and Anti-Theft, which fully immobilises the vehicle.

Specifically engineered to work alongside the SMARTflash calibration upgrade and completing the m330 upgrade package, mountune’s high-flow panel air filter ensures that owners can extract maximum performance from the 2.3 Litre EcoBoost engine.

