What does $35 million of Bugatti look like?
Have you ever wondered what $35.6 million worth of Bugatti Chiron looks like? Well, it consists of only six cars and although they are all based on the Bugatti Chiron, each of these multi-million dollar masterpieces has a very particular job. The Chiron’s ability to adapt to specific applications makes it a hypercar with enough breadth to keep billionaire customers interested. Starting from left to right, let’s figure out what makes each of these Chirons so special.
An extraordinary moment in the modern Bugatti era: At its Molsheim headquarters the French luxury manufacturer showcases its whole current spectrum of performance for the first time. For a one-of-a-kind rendezvous the hyper sports cars Chiron Pur Sport1, Centodieci2, Chiron Super Sport 300+*, La Voiture Noire3, Divo4and Chiron Sport5 stand in front of Château St. Jean in Molsheim.
Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport - Light and agile hyper sports car
Bugatti recently presented the newest member of the Chiron family: the Chiron Pur Sport. An uncompromising hyper sports car for even more agility and cornering dynamics. Pure and extreme, the Chiron Pur Sport costs 3 million euros net and will only be built 60 times, by hand.
Bugatti Centodieci – Exclusive small series with an extraordinary design
Only ten units of the Centodieci will be built by Bugatti. The hyper sports car is reminiscent to the legendary super sports car of the 1990s, the Bugatti EB 110. The exclusive reinterpretation delivers 1,600 hp and costs 8 million euros net.
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ – The world’s fastest series production car
With the Chiron Super Sport 300+, Bugatti set a new world speed record in the summer of 2019. Bugatti became the first manufacturer to break the speed barrier of 300 mph (490,484 km/h). Thereupon Bugatti sold 30 vehicles of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ - for a price of 3.5 million euros net per unit.
Bugatti La Voiture Noire – Unparalleled
For one Bugatti enthusiast the La Voiture Noire is being created – the black car. The Grand Tourisme Coupé with the comfort of a luxury limousine and the power of a hyper sports car invokes the legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic. At 11 million euros before tax the La Voiture Noire is the world’s most expensive new car and a true unicum in the automotive realm.
Bugatti Divo – Made for corners
Lighter, more agile and longing for corners even more than the Chiron, in addition it is even more exclusive: just 40 vehicles of the Divo will be built. Optimized for lateral acceleration and downforce – for 5 million euros net per unit. Its powertrain: the iconic 8-liter W16 engine with 1,500 hp.
Bugatti Chiron Sport – The ideal combination of luxury and sportiness
The Chiron Sport is the ultimate hyper sports car for every day. This Bugatti coupe offers the best of two worlds: luxury and sportiness. Despite direct handling and impressive agility, the Chiron Sport does not come short on the luxury side of its character. The hyper sports car starts at 2.65 million euros.