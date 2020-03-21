BMW fans would probably be thrilled with this week's drag race. Facing each other at the drag strip is the David and Goliath of the BMW M range: the M2 and the M8 – both coupe but differs in more ways than one, not to mention their massive price gap, but of course you already know that.

You also probably know what the result of this race will be, but it's still important to consider that the M8, regardless of its huge power output advantage is also a lot heavier than the M2. It doesn't help that the particular example in this CarWow drag race is the M2 Competition, which comes with weight-saving upgrades.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M8 Coupé

63 Photos

But let's not get ahead of ourselves and predict the winner without looking at the numbers first.

First up, the BMW M8, with its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, produces up to 616 horsepower (459 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the M2 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0L inline-six that makes a measly 404 hp (301 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of twists – all sent to the rear wheels via a dual-clutch automatic slushbox.

By numbers alone and considering that the M8 is an all-wheel-drive, you might say that it's a mismatch and that the bigger M will win. You're right. But what if we say that the M2 got a bit of leverage by switching the M8 to rear-wheel-drive mode? Which do you think won?

Watch the video on top of this page to find out.