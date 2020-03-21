Out of all the American tuners, Hennessey Performance is probably one of the most prominent. This is particularly so maybe because of the outstanding numbers its tuned vehicles create, or how incredible-looking the new cars are. Remember the 6x6 VelociRaptor?

As expected, the new mid-engine Corvette C8 isn't going to be safe from the hands of the Texas-based tuner. As early as December of 2019, Hennessey already announced that it plans to tune the then-undelivered Corvette up to 1,200 horsepower (895 kilowatts) by fitting two turbos behind the rear seats. We believe them and we think that it's only a matter of when.

Well, that day is today as Hennessey showcased a twin-turbo Corvette C8 on a video posted over at its Facebook fan page. The video, embedded on top of this article, shows an orange Corvette that looks like it has just been tuned. Even better, we get to hear how the new force-inducted setup sounds, and boy it's demonic.

Here it is again without the rear panels. Make sure to get your best-sounding speakers for this one.

It is unclear whether Hennessey was able to achieve the predicted 1,200 hp on this Corvette, but in any case, it seems like the tuner has already done the dirty work to get the C8 running. Details about the tune are also scarce at this point.

Now, what's next? It's likely that we'll see a drag race video of the Hennessey Corvette C8 to showcase its newfound power update. We're just waiting to get our hands on the official numbers but if the proposed numbers were true, then we might as well be looking at the most powerful mid-engine Corvette ever created.