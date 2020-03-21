The 2021 Genesis G80 was supposed to be launched at this year's Geneva Motor Show, but with the auto show's cancelation came the Korean company's plan to give its first child a rightful celebration for its full revamp.

Earlier this month, however, Genesis revealed some revealing photos of the midsize luxury sedan on its Instagram. The G80 showed promise, following the design direction of the GV80, which begs the question – when will Genesis fully reveal the next-generation G80?

Gallery: 2021 Genesis G80

6 Photos

That question is apparently answered as Genesis released a teaser video for the G80 on Hyundai Motor Group's official Facebook fan page. The footage, of course, showed the G80 with its beautiful headlight configuration and a text that says "The all-new Genesis G80. Digital World Premiere. 2020.03.30 12:00."

So there you have it – Genesis will be launching the G80 via a livestream on March 30, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. KST or 11:00 p.m. EST. That around eight days from now, and we can't be more excited as the next-generation G80 finally nears its full reveal.

The G80 very much piqued our interest with its two-line styling, reminiscent of the GV80 SUV. The body lines on the side look interestingly superb, as well. Inside, the G80 still embodies the Korean interpretation of luxury, and we can't say we're not impressed. Just take a quick look at the revealing teaser photos in the gallery above.

With a lot of praises coming in for the G80, we couldn't help but expect a lot from the Korean luxury sedan. We just hope all our expectations are met at the time of its reveal.