Earlier in March, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles trademarked some strange names. Wolftrak isn’t quite as bizarre as Orange Peelz, but it’s a curious moniker to use for a vehicle. Never the less, it’s something that Ford is at least interested in using at some point, as a trademark for this name was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on March 16. It was uncovered recently by a member of newf150forum.com named Maize.

What could be in store for this name? It might seem pretty strange to folks in the U.S., but Ford is already using a very similar designation in select markets around the world. The Ranger Wildtrak is a special-edition truck that adds special graphics, wheels, grille, and various aesthetic components to the popular midsize truck. With Wolftrak sharing a similar spelling, it’s not exactly a risky leap to say this could well be another special-edition Ranger at some point in the future. That is, unless it’s not a Ranger at all.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t at least suggest a Ford Bronco Wolftrak could appear at some point in the future. The Bronco will likely have a global audience, and it will certainly be a platform ripe for easy-to-create special-edition variants from the factory. There’s also the possibility that the name could ultimately be used on North American Bronco models as well. With the Bronco’s debut nearly upon us, seeing a trademark filing now would suggest such a machine could be on deck for the off-roader’s first production year, which is 2021.

There’s also the possibility this name could be applied to the F-150. Having a Ranger Wildtrak and an F-150 Wolftrak offers a bit of symmetry, but we’d expect to see such a trademark filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Searches thus far have found no mention of Wolftrak in the U.S. database.