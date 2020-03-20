The 2021 Audi A3 Sedan will be on sale in the United States before the end of the year, according to Car and Driver citing inside sources. The A3 Sportback hatchback for the European market already debuted in early March, and spy shots have shown the sedan's development.

The A3 sedan in the U.S. will come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with mild-hybrid assistance that will make about 240 horsepower (179 kilowatts), according to Car and Driver. Base models will be front-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive will be available, too.

In comparison, the A3 hatchback in Europe offers buyers significantly more options. The base unit is a 1.0-liter three-cylinder with 110 hp (82 kW). There's also a 1.5-liter unit available with or without mild-hybrid assistance, and both have 150 hp (112 kW). A 2.0-liter turbodiesel comes with either 116 hp (87 kW) or 150 hp. Two plug-in hybrid versions are coming later using a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, electric motor, and six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

If you really want an A3 hatchback in America, Car and Driver suggests the five-door would be available in the country only as the E-Tron plug-in hybrid. Look for it to arrive after the sedan.

The sedan would also get a high-performance S3 variant. Audi already teased it as a hatchback using a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque.

Spy shots also show the development of the RS3, which is also reportedly getting a sedan derivative. It would use a version of Audi's 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder that would now reportedly produce over 400 hp (298 kW) rather than the existing model's 394 hp (293 kW).