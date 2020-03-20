Following a recent teaser rendering of the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok, Kolesa has created depictions of the upcoming pickup truck using the official image as a starting point. It seems like a safe bet that the new truck could look quite a bit like this.

The rendering gives the front of the Amarok lots of metallic trim, including an X-shaped section that incorporates the bumper and lower fascia. There are large inlets in the corners. The hood has significant sculpting, and there are prominent fender flares.

At the back, Kolesa incorporates a large trim panel behind the rear window, and this seems unlikely to be on the production Amarok, at least for base trims. The chrome bumper doesn't match the piece in front.

The new Amarok will come from a collaboration between Volkswagen and Ford that will also create the next-generation Ranger. The two will share many components, but we don't know whether this will include using the same powertrains. Both models will allegedly debut in 2022.

While we don't have specifics about the engine, the companies are already clear that a hybrid option wouldn't be among them. The automakers intend to stick by traditional gasoline and diesel powerplants.

There's at least the possibility of the new Amarok coming to the United States. VW even already has a trademark for the model name in the country. The brand hasn't had a truck available in the U.S. since the retirement of the Volkswagen Rabbit Pickup in the mid-1980s.