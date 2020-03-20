While we already know a lot about the new 911 Turbo S coupe and convertible, deliveries of the models don't begin until late in the year. If you can't hold back your excitement for the latest generation, then check out these photos of the engineers evaluating a white Turbo S convertible in the snow.

The driver of this 911 Turbo S has apparently been having a very good time because in some of the shots snow is clogging the fender vents and rear wheels. It's possible the company is tweaking the settings for the Wet Mode that senses water on the road and preconditions the stability control and anti-lock brakes. This tech is already on the 911 Carrera, but the Turbo's different powertrain probably necessitates alterations to the system.

The Turbo S uses a revised version of Porsche's 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine. It makes 640 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) torque, versus 580 hp (433 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) for the previous generation. This gets the coupe to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds or 2.7 seconds for the droptop. Both have a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).

Porsche outfits the new Turbo S with tech like active aerodynamic elements at the front and rear. Inside, there's a slightly different cabin than the Carrera, including standard Sport Seats Plus with 18-way adjustability. Of course, there are tons of options to add amenities to the vehicle, too.

The 2021 911 Turbo S starts at $204,850 for the coupe and $217,650 for the convertible, including the $1,350 destination fee. Ticking every option box can take a Cabrio to nearly $275,000.