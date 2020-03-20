The Kia Sorento is all-new for the 2021 model year. Judging by comments from Motor1.com readers, everyone seems to like the South Korean SUV. We know you want to learn more about it so we decided to share this comprehensive walkaround video detailing every single aspect of the new Sorento with you.

The 36-minute clip comes from the Asian Petrolhead channel on YouTube that’s focused on reviewing cars for the South Korean market. This particular example of the new Sorento has a 2.2-liter diesel engine that’s good for 199 horsepower (148 kilowatts) and 325 pound-feet (440 Newton-meters) and is mated to a newly-developed eight-speed dual wet clutch automatic transmission. Bear in mind that the video first claims this is a 2.5-liter turbo engine but it’s indeed the turbodiesel model.

Gallery: 2021 Kia Sorento

16 Photos

The video provides a very good look at the cabin of the new SUV from South Korea. When it revealed the model, Kia said it has one of the most spacious interiors ever offered by the company, complete with a three-row layout and a generous cargo area. This is all visible from the video and you can also check out the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster at the front accompanied by a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system.

The new Sorento is going on sale in South Korea and Europe first and is expected to reach North American shores later this year. For the U.S. market, the new Sorento will be manufactured at Kia’s West Point, Georgia, plant.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Sorento MSRP $ 27,335 MSRP $ 27,335 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

If you watch until the end of the video, you’ll also be given a quick tour around what the host describes as Kia’s flagship showroom in South Korea, where the new K5 and the Stinger are also displayed.