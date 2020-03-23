BMW has expressed its commitment to combustion engines for at least 30 more years, but some of its gasoline and diesel units will be retired in the years to come. Take for example the entry-level three-pot 1.5-liter diesel and the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V12 powerhouse only used in the M760i, which are both on their way out. This is more than just a rumor as BMW’s R&D boss Klaus Froehlich told Automotive News that both engines are living on borrowed time. Another engine that will soon be retired is the one installed in this X6 M50d – an inline-six 3.0-liter diesel with four turbochargers.

Also available in the M550d and all the other M50d models, the diesel monster will be gradually phased out beginning this year since it’s too complicated and expensive to make. With customers switching to gasoline and electrification to the detriment of diesel, it’s a decision that makes sense. It’s still available for the time being in Europe, so the folks over at AutoTopNL decided to take the X6 M50d and push it hard on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn.

With 394 horsepower from 4,400 rpm and a massive 760 Newton-meters (560 pound-feet) of torque on tap at 2,000 rpm, the X6 M50d is a force to be reckoned with. It also doesn’t sound half bad while the Steptronic transmission goes through all of the available eight gears. For a vehicle as large and heavy as the X6, the 5.2 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h) quoted by BMW is pretty impressive. Being a diesel, it begins to show its limitations as far as reaching the 155 mph (250 km/h) top speed, but the vehicle had a long and relatively empty stretch of the road ahead and was able to eventually hit its maximum velocity.

Save Thousands On A New BMW X6 MSRP $ 64,545 MSRP $ 64,545 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It’s worth mentioning there are more powerful diesel engines available in the high-end SUV segment, with the Volkswagen Group engineering an electrified 4.0-liter V8 that unleashes 429 hp and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) in the European-spec Audi SQ7/SQ8 and the Bentley Bentayga Diesel.