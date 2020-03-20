You’ve always dreamed of owning a former police car, right? Now, this can finally become reality as a rare (1 of 32 made) 1989 Ford Mustang SSP police car will be auctioned in mid-May by Mecum. It’s not just any police car but a V8 Royal Canadian Mounted patrol car, one of just four ordered by law enforcement in Saskatchewan province. What makes it even more special is the fact that it has a five-speed manual in place of the more popular automatic transmission.

As Silodrome reports, the Mustang SSP was most famous for its use as a chase car for the Lockheed U-2 spy plane. Other notable applications include police departments across the United States and Canada, FBI, DEA, the United States Air Force, and even the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Back to this particular example, it comes fully equipped with service-ready radio, sirens, and lights and has a two-tone blue and white finish over a blue interior. We don’t know the exact mileage but judging by the photos, it looks to be in close to perfect condition. Photos of the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood show a clean engine bay with no visible leaks and rust.

If you are not familiar with the SSP series of the Fox Body Mustang, it was a modified version of the Mustang 5.0 featuring an additional engine oil cooler, silicone radiator hoses, a transmission fluid cooler, reinforced floor pans, and a full-size spare tire. Even more importantly, these cars had a certified calibrated speedometer that could be used as a reference to prosecute speeding drivers, as Silodrome reports.

It is believed that Ford produced approximately 15,000 units of the Mustang SSP. This very rare and practically mint example will be auctioned in May but there’s currently no price estimate. The car, used by Corporal Brad Popowich, comes accompanied by in-service photographs.