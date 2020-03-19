Hennessey Performance isn’t wasting any time benchmarking its new 2020 Chevy Corvette. Just yesterday we watched the car make an impressive 466 horsepower (347 kilowatts) to the wheels on Hennessey’s Dynojet chassis dyno. Now, we have a top speed run that sees the new mid-engine ‘Vette blast from naught to over a buck eighty in 54.5 seconds. Not too shabby for the base model C8.

The video only gives us a view of the Corvette’s digital speedometer and a corresponding V8 soundtrack to go with the rapid rise in speed. Provided this is the same car featured previously in the company’s dyno clip, it’s a bone stock car equipped with the Z51 performance package. Per Chevrolet, the car develops 495 hp (369 kilowatts) and can hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds. Chevrolet also says the added aero components in the Z51 package limits top speed to 184 mph.

How does Hennessey’s speed run compare to official C8 stats? The dyno pull suggested the car’s engine makes more power than advertised, but real-world performance doesn’t back that up. Hennessey achieves a 0-60 time of 4.1 seconds, well off Chevrolet’s stated time. It runs the quarter-mile in 11.98 seconds at 116 mph, and clips the half-mile in 18.76 seconds at 143 mph. The speedometer ultimately shows a max speed of 181 mph, though the video explains a speed of 182 mph was GPS-verified.

Of course, there are many variables that can affect real-world performance. This car appeared to have significant wheelspin in first gear, and it’s quite possible the 184-mph mark could’ve been reached with more room to run. Since we’re not given an exterior view we don’t know how much space was available, nor do we know the condition of the surface for launching. Suffice it to say, the Corvette is not slow by any means, even if these numbers are a bit behind Chevy’s official figures.

What’s next for the C8 at Hennessey? We suspect some drag races are coming as part of the tuner’s quest to establish baseline performance. The big question is whether Hennessey will be able to crack the C8’s engine computer for power upgrades. Previous reports have said the Corvette’s brain is untunable, but the same was said about the ZR1 and that nut was eventually cracked.