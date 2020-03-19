The parts overhaul the suspension and add carbon fiber fender extensions.
The Ford Ranger Prorunner is a conversion package from Automotive Performance Group preps the pickup for some serious work off-road. The company sells all of the parts as a set for $11,573, or the improvement comes with installation for $15,948.
APG supplies wider control arms, extended CV axle shafts, front hub centric wheel rings, and rear wheel adapters with additional lug nuts. The setup doesn't include wheels, tires, or shocks, but after the improvement, the Ranger can fit tires as large as 35 inches and can support as much as 12.5 inches of suspension travel.
Gallery: Ford Ranger Prorunner by APG
The upgrades include a widebody kit from aerospace-grade carbon fiber that broadens the truck's fenders by 10 inches (254 millimeters). The lightweight material also replaces the sides of the bed and fuel door. The revised front bumper has an angular look.
As optional extras, customers can add a Warn winch and KC Flex Lights to the front. The rear can get an aluminum bumper that matches the one at the other end. An aluminum roof rack with a light bar and more illumination on the side is available, too.
There are persistent rumors and even spy shots of Ford allegedly preparing a Ranger Raptor for the American market that would give buyers a rugged take on the truck straight from showrooms. It would allegedly use a version of the automaker's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that currently offers 325 horsepower (242 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque in the F-150.
However, a recent report indicates that the next-gen Ranger arrives in 2022. If this is true, then Ford doesn't have much time left to introduce the meaner version.
The PRORUNNER Series 1 package long-travel suspension system includes wider upper and lower control arms, a tie rod extension kit, extended CV axle shafts, front hub centric wheel rings and rear wheel adapters with additional lug nuts, all designed and manufactured by APG. The PRORUNNER Series 1 package does not include wheels, tires or shocks allowing owners to choose based on their personal preference. All of our body panels and components are designed and manufactured in California.
ENGINEERED FOR MAXIMUM OFF-ROAD PERFORMANCE, WITHOUT SACRIFICING ON-ROAD DRIVABILITY.
