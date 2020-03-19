The premium, three-row crossover segment is surprisingly large, especially when you start thinking about how many people actually make full use of these vehicles' extra occupant capacity. A new video from Carwow brings three of them together: a BMW X7 M50i, Mercedes-Benz GLS 400D, and Tesla Model X Long Range. The highlights of the clip are the two drag races but stay afterward for a rather subjective review of the trio.

Each of the models in this test uses a different form of fuel. The X7 M50i is the range-topping version with a gas-drinking 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine making 523 horsepower (530 PS or 390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). The GLS 400D sits lower in its respective lineup and packs a 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six with 325 hp (330 PS or 243 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). The video quotes the electric Model X Long Range's output at 464 hp (470 PS or 346 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm).

The first drag race is from a standing start. The BMW has a distinct advantage because of its power and launch control. The X7 cruises to an easy victory with the Tesla in second and Mercedes in a distant third.

The second race is from a 50-mile-per-hour (81 kilometer-per-hour) roll. Without launch control to help, the X7 can't create the same lead. Instead, the Model X pulls far ahead of the other two. With the lowest power output of the bunch, the GLS is a distant third.

The review portion goes through elements like each vehicle's infotainment system, seating comfort, third-row accessibility, and more. Each of them has good qualities, but see which comes out on top.