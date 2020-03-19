After working its magic on the Audi RS6 Avant and RS7, ABT has finally unleashed its project based on the smaller RS4 Avant. We are happy to report that it’s equally brutal and comes with plenty of upgrades, both mechanical and visual

The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine under the hood now benefits from an additional water cooler kit and an air intake cover which, together with the recalibrated engine control unit, provide a healthy boost of 80 horsepower (59 kilowatts) to a total of 530 hp (390 kW). Additionally, customers can also order an optional upgraded intercooler.

There’s also a less powerful 510-hp (375-kW) variant of the tuning package but ABT is not revealing acceleration and top speed details for both tunes at this point.

To match the added oomph, ABT is also offering a stylish gloss-finished CFRP rear spoiler, as well as reworked carbon fiber exhaust pipes integrated into the rear bumper diffuser. The list of optional goodies also includes new 20- or 21-inch wheels,height-adjustable springs, anti-roll bars, and more. Our favorite touch has to be the pair of ventilation openings mounted on front wheel arches.

The interior isn’t left untouched as ABT will sell you a “host of new, perfectly matched options.” These include a new start-stop switch cap, seat frame covers, and dashboard carbon fiber trim. Additionally available will be ABT shift knob cover, integrated entrance lights, and full carbon seat cover. All components from the German tuning firm can be reviewed at a special online configurator.