The Elantra hasn’t exactly been the most interesting car in its segment, but all of that changes with the seventh generation unveiled this week. Redesigned from the ground up, the revamped compact sedan has a mountain to climb given the competitive segment and the continuous rise of crossovers, but Hyundai firmly believes it has found the winning recipe.

An official video gives us the opportunity to have a better look at the completely new styling direction taken by Hyundai’s best-selling global car. The exterior appearance represents a significant departure from the old model by adopting a four-door coupe look with a lowered roofline as the overall height has dropped by 0.8 inches (2 centimeters). It’s also wider and longer than the model it replaces, which should give it a more powerful presence.

It’s not just the exterior that has been massively modified as Hyundai also overhauled the cabin to push the Elantra upmarket. The increased footprint has paid dividends in terms of legroom, with rear passengers enjoying a segment-leading 38 inches (nearly 97 centimeters). Even though it has a sleeker body, front headroom has actually increased while rear headroom has remained the same.

There’s more good news to share as the car’s wider tracks have freed up more shoulder room for both the front and rear passengers. Practicality isn’t too shabby either, with the South Korean marque pointing out the 2021 Elantra has 14.2 cubic feet (402 liters) of cargo volume or about eight percent more than the Toyota Corolla.

Overall, the next-generation compact sedan is shaping up to be just as interesting as its bigger brother, the Sonata. We’re already eager to see the N Line version confirmed earlier this week, not to mention the full-fat Elantra N the rumor mill suggests Hyundai is preparing. If you’re after efficiency rather than performance, a Hybrid model has already been revealed with an EPA-estimated fuel economy of more than 50 miles per gallon in the combined cycle.