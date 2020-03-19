Earlier this month, we shared the first spy photos of the next-generation Opel Mokka for the European market. This first glance at the crossover hinted it will be vastly different compared to the outgoing model with different overall proportions and a new architecture hiding underneath the skin. Our colleagues from Kolesa.ru sent us these renderings which are trying to predict the final look of the high-riding Opel.

Their virtual drawings imagine a more mature look for the new Mokka clearly inspired by the latest design language of the brand, first seen on the Crossland X and Grandland X duo. The first spy photos suggested the model could receive a coupe-fied roofline and these renderings reflect that with a gently sloped roof at the back.

Gallery: 2021 Opel Mokka renderings

2 Photos

If what you see here fits your personal likes, you’ll probably be happy to hear the successor to today’s Mokka will benefit from PSA’s latest platform. It will be shared with the Opel Corsa, Peugeot 208, and the new DS3 Crossback, and will allow for the integration of electrified powertrains.

Even more interestingly, word on the street is there will be a fully-electric version of the new Mokka. It’s probably safe to assume it will share its zero-emission power system with the DS3 Crossback E-Tense, which means a 134-horsepower (100-kilowatt) electric motor will motivate the front wheels, while a 50-kWh battery pack will provide a range of up to 186 miles (300 kilometers) between charges.

You’ve probably noticed we are using both the Mokka and Mokka X monikers and that’s because some sources indicate the compact crossover might drop the X from its name for the new generation. We’ll probably know more towards the end of this year when Opel is expected to launch its completely overhauled model.