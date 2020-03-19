With customer deliveries of the new Chevy Corvette finally underway, it doesn’t come as a surprise more and more videos are popping on YouTube with owners modifying their C8s. While we haven’t heard any complaints about the soundtrack delivered by the standard or the optional performance exhaust system, some people are always looking for more. This is where MagnaFlow comes into play as they’ve already developed a custom exhaust setup for America’s latest performance machine.

They teamed up with YouTuber Tj Hunt to work on his Corvette, which was among the first delivered by Chevy. MagnaFlow actually engineered and tweaked the exhaust system on his car, and the video host says it only takes about 72 hours to have it ready to hit the market once testing is done. The end result is notably louder than the standard setup created by Tenneco without being too obtrusive to annoying your neighbors every morning.

MagnaFlow’s system not only changes how the LT2 sounds, but it also lends the Corvette a meaner rear end appearance thanks to the 4.5-inch quad exhaust tips made from carbon fiber. The C8’s owner says the vehicle now looks more like a supercar and has a hint of Nissan GT-R R35 due to the generous tips of the aftermarket exhaust featuring a similar appearance and layout.

There’s more to come from Tj Hunt as he plans to make several other changes to his Corvette, including a twin-turbo setup to take the 6.2-liter V8 engine to a whole new level of power. In its naturally aspirated form, the newly developed LT2 has 495 horsepower provided the car is equipped with the optional performance exhaust.

Should you want an even wilder exhaust note, there’s always the option of a straight-piped setup already being worked on for another C8 owner at a different shop, as seen below.