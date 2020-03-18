Overlanding has never been more popular, and the Hellwig “Attainable Adventure” Ford Ranger is yet another in a long line of dirt-ready builds designed to take people on an extended stay into the wilderness. Built for SEMA 2019, we presumed that the Attainable Adventure Ford Ranger was intended to serve as something of a budget buy into the world of overlanding, but its spec chart (and $80,000 as-tested price) suggests otherwise.

Hellwig started with a 2019 Ford Ranger XLT, which demands about $35,000 in 4x4 guise. From there, the team at Old Steel Fabrication added an Icon Vehicle Dynamics Stage 5 Suspension System, coupled with Hellwig’s own forged, adjustable rear sway bars and EZ-990 rear helper leaf springs. The setup provides adjustable lift, up to 3.5 inches over stock. The Hellwig Ford Ranger includes Icon Alloys 17-inch wheels wrapped in Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires with an outer diameter of 33.8 inches.

A Yakima bed rack and awning and a Tepui HyBox rooftop tent provide shelter and additional mounting points for off-road storage. Body modifications include Bushwacker fender flares and Addictive Desert Designs front and rear bumpers, as well as a Rigid Industries light bar facing forward. A Trail Kitchen and ARB refrigerator attach to a Bedslide drawer in the cargo box, and a Goal Zero Yeti 1400 power station with solar panels keeps the accessories charged and ready for action. Other fun and functional additions include fuel cans, a Krazy Beaver shovel, and Specialized electric mountain bikes.

To keep costs in check, Hellwig used off-the-rack parts and virtually no one-off modification in building the off-roader (a custom-fabricated head unit in the bed is the only exception). We admit that the 80-large price tag doesn’t seem very “attainable,” but it’s par for the course. A Sportsmobile Classic 4x4 Ford van starts at $125,000, while camper attachments for pickups can easily cost $20,000 or more, and that’s before adding suspension kits or body armor.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Ranger MSRP $ 25,195 MSRP $ 25,195 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Those looking for a truly budget overland build are better off crawling their local classifieds for a used truck or emulating Nissan’s Destination Frontier, which features a shorter amenities list but only $10,000 worth of parts and accessories. The Frontier’s theoretical price of $40,000 makes it far more palatable for weekenders and families new to the overlanding hobby.

Gallery: Hellwig "Attainable Adventure" Ford Ranger