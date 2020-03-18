Businesses, schools, museums, and government offices are closing across the country in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Honda, Ford, and others around the U.S., and the world, are idling car production as automakers tell their white-collar workforce to work from home. Daily life is grinding to a halt for many. Not even the National Corvette Museum is spared. The museum posted a message to Facebook today announcing its closure at the end of the day, Wednesday, March 18. However, while you won’t be able to peruse the museum’s collection in person, those taking delivery of a newly built 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 can do so.

The order to close came from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who yesterday directed businesses where the public can congregate in large groups to close. That included recreational facilities, gyms, hair and nail salons, movie theaters, and more. The National Corvette Museum notes in its announcement that there are no known coronavirus cases linked to the museum or its community of Bowling Green. However, the museum did say it is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.

The museum is shutting down completely, though. The administration will continue to work behind the scene. That includes facilitating mid-engine Corvette deliveries that allow owners to pick up their cars at the museum, which looks like a fascinating and cool process for those who choose to do it.

There’s no date as to when the museum will reopen as museum events through early May have been either rescheduled or postponed. Several projects will continue behind the scenes, including renovations. The museum will also be offering a new daily educational video series geared toward kids and families. Look for those on the museum’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Be sure to check it out if you’re cooped up, or you can digitally visit the museum.