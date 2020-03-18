The McLaren 570S successor is currently in development, which we may have already seen. But the current car isn’t some slow, outdated supercar that’s falling behind its competitors. The 570S is still a stellar supercar with plenty of power on tap to break just about every known traffic law. Don’t try, though. A new video from the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds YouTube channel has a 2017 model hitting its top speed on the open asphalt.

Power comes from a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 producing 562 horsepower (419 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (601 Newton-meters) of torque. Power routes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Since its introduction in 2015, the 570S has spawned several McLaren Sports Series variants, including the 540C, 570GT, and 600LT. New, McLaren claimed the supercar could hit 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 204 miles per hour (328 kilometers per hour).

The McLaren in the video above, a 2017 model, hits the open airstrip to reach its top speed before the concrete runs out. Thankfully, there’s plenty of space. It takes the 570S 2.3 miles to clock just a smidge above the claimed top speed, hitting 206.568 mph (332.439 kph). The top speed test happened twice at two different times, with the air temperature and wind nearly identical. The only noticeable difference between the two is surface temperatures, though it wasn't enough to slow the McLaren down.

The 206-mph limit appears to be all the 570S has on tap as it takes a long time for the car to top out before slowing down. If the McLaren had a higher top speed, there’d still be room for it to stretch its legs – there are 3.2 miles of airstrip available, but the 562-hp V8 had nothing more to give.