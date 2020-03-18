With Coronavirus continuing to spread across North America, Detroit automakers Ford, General Motors, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are reportedly shutting down all assembly plants temporarily. The Associated Press cites officials familiar with the situation as saying official announcements from all three automakers are coming this afternoon. We are seeking confirmation from FCA at this time; Ford and GM have already released statements confirming operations in North America will be closed through March 30.

It's unclear at this time if all three automakers will follow the same guidelines, nor is it known exactly how long all assembly plants will remain closed. The report from the Associated Press says automakers will monitor the situation weekly to determine if or when operations might begin. The report states that 150,000 workers across all three automakers will be affected.

In a statement just released from Ford, the automaker says it will halt production at plants in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico beginning at the end of evening shifts on Thursday. The facilities will remain closed through March 30, during which time a thorough cleaning of the facilities will occur GM released a similar statement for its North American operations, though the automaker said the closure will last until at least March 30.

This is a breaking story and we will update with fresh information as it becomes available.