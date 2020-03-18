With real racing delayed for the foreseeable future, digitized racing may need to take its place. Thankfully, players of Gran Turismo, the iconic video game franchise, will soon have a new car to race this May – the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept. The car was teased in a sketch back in November, previewing the long, sleek racing concept that'll be available in Gran Turismo Sport for the PlayStation 4. It'll be available in an update scheduled for May 25.

The RX-Vision GT3 Concept takes a ton of inspiration from the stunning Mazda RX-Vision concept the Japanese automaker revealed at the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. The concept hinted at the return of the rotary engine to Mazda's lineup, but it was more of a tease than any official announcement. While the engine is set to power future Mazda models in some capacity, gamers will get to experience the rotary-powered concept in the game, too.

Mazda never revealed performance details about the RX-Vision's powertrain. However, we know the video game version will produce 562 horsepower (419 kilowatts) while sporting a 48:52 front-to-rear weight distribution. Ikuo Maeda, Mazda's head of global design, penned the GT3 Concept's design. He was responsible for the design of the RX-Vision concept and the funky RX-8.

The RX-Vision GT3 Concept's design is a bit more realistic than what was teased in the design sketch, which featured oversized wheels and a super-low greenhouse. The video game version is a bit more realistic, with wheels wrapped in the appropriate amount of rubber with plenty of visibility out the windshield. The additional aero bits up front gives it a proper race car appearance while the side-exit exhaust behind the front wheels is a nice touch. The massive rear wing, extensive use of carbon fiber, and big rear diffuser complete the futuristic look.

Gallery: Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept

2 Photos

The addition of the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept comes as the automaker has signed a partnership with the game's developers, Polyphony Digital, to become a partner of Gran Turismo Sport from 2020. More Mazda models are expected to come, too.