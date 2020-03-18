Maserati has a new car in the works called the MC20. You probably knew that, since we’ve been talking about it for a few months now. Maserati has been talking as well, dropping occasional teasers for its new sports car. The car is a big deal for the Italian company, because it’s also being billed as something of a transformation for Maserati as a whole, or at least, the beginning of a transformation. Sadly, that will all have to wait a bit longer, as Maserati’s brand relaunch event slated for May has now been pushed to September.

Dubbed MMXX: The Way Forward, Maserati’s original plan called for the MC20 to debut at this gala. A specific date hadn’t been announced, but the event was slated to take place at Maserati’s headquarters in Modena, Italy. The rescheduled event will still take place in Modena, as Maserati views this not just as a new car reveal, but the start of a new era for the company and the city it calls home.

Of course, the delay is due to the continuing global spread of Coronavirus, which has stuck Italy especially hard in recent weeks. According to the latest situational update from the World Health Organization dated March 17, there were 27,980 confirmed cases in Italy – an increase of 3,233 from the previous report. Tragically, 2,503 in the country have died from the virus, which also represents an increase from the previous report by 349.

The MC20 appears to be a vehicle worth waiting for. Maserati considers it the spiritual successor to the MC12, but whereas that car was primarily a reworked Ferrari Enzo, this new machine is Maserati-designed and built through-and-through. That includes a new Maserati-developed V6 engine, and updates to Maserati’s factory suggests it might also offer a hybrid powertrain.

In addition to the MC20, Maserati has a plug-in hybrid version of the Ghibli in the works, and a new SUV is slated to arrive in 2021.