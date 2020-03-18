Aftermarket wheels are one of the easiest way to customize your car, so it's hardly a surprise that there's already a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 rolling on a fresh set from Vossen. The company's latest promo video and photos offer a great look at how they dress up the 'Vette's appearance.

Specifically, this Corvette wears Vossen's Hybrid Forged HF-5 wheels. Their design features five pairs of Y-shaped spokes with a gloss black finish, which is a nice contrast against the car's white body. The ones here are 20 inches in diameter and nine inches wide, and the pieces in the rear are 21x12. The HF-5 is available in 20- to 22-inch diameters and up to 12 inches of width. Prices start at $649 per wheel – but they're worth it.

Hybrid Forged refers to Vossen's line of products that blend cast and forged production methods. The process starts with mounting a cast wheel on a flow-forming drum and applying heat. Hydraulic rollers then apply pressure to stretch the wheel. The company says that this process results in an improved grain structure for the aluminum, which makes it stronger and lighter in a way similar to a forged wheel. And on this Corvette specifically, those wheels look even sharper with a slight lowering treatment.

Deliveries of the 2020 Corvette are now underway in the United States, so you should begin to see them on the road soon. We don't doubt many of them will sport similar upgrades. The initial batch of owners isn't waiting long to test the vehicle's performance. We are already seeing videos of them on the dyno putting down 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts) and 408 pound-feet (503 Newton-meters) of torque at the wheels. Folks are also drag racing the new 'Vette extensively.

Photos: Kyle Martin (@Kmartin729) / Vossen Wheels