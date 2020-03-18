Testing of the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has moved from the track to public roads in the United Kingdom. To mark the latest step in the vehicle's development, the company released a gallery worth of official spy shots showing it on the street.

Rather than the wild, orange-striped body from testing at Silverstone, this navy blue paint scheme with matte black accents makes the Valkyrie appear a lot more stealthy. Although, the Aston Martin still looks like nothing else on the road, so it still probably draws lots of stares when going down the highway.

Aston Martin intends to build just 150 units of the Valkyrie, including 25 examples of the track-only AMR Pro version. The cars carry a price of £2.5 million each ($2.96 million at current exchange rates), and all of them already have orders. Company boss Andy Palmer believes there was enough interest in the vehicle, that he could have taken 900 reservations for them. Deliveries start in the second half of 2020.

The Valkyrie uses a Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 making 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts) at 10,500 revs and having a redline above 11,000 rpm. Extra help from the hybrid system boosts the total system output to 1,160 hp (865 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

The downside of this prodigious power is that Cosworth needs to rip the engine apart every 62,137 miles (100,000 kilometers). The firm needs to check the block for cracks and then rebuild it, in addition to replacing the pistons and valves.

Aston Martin has delayed and possibly even dropped plans of taking the Valkyrie racing in the new hypercar class at Le Mans, despite previously planning to do so.